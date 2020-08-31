This Is Who Cardi B. Wanted To Appear In The “WAP” Video

We’ve already discussed the controversial and empowering “WAP” video from Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion and our desire to have it cast differently.

After thousands signed a petition to have Kylie Jenner removed from the video, Cardi came forward with a statement.

“It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

We knew then that we weren’t the only ones. Apparently, Cardi B., the leader of the WAP movement, had other ideas in mind as well.

During a recent interview with Hot 97, discussing the single that took the summer by storm, Cardi said that in addition to Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto and Kylie Jenner, she had another lady in mind.

‘I really wanted Lizzo on the video. ‘I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation; she wasn’t in town. I was like, oh my gosh, because I had a whole vision about how I wanted to see Lizzo and everything. ‘But she was on vacation.’

According to Metro UK, WAP, directed by Colin Tilley, was filmed in West Hollywood in July right around the same time Lizzo was posting pictures of herself on holiday with her friends in Pam Desert, California.

You may remember that the two worked together in the Jennifer Lopez produced film, Hustlers.

Rest and relaxation is extremely important. And after the year we’ve had, it’s vitally important to stay connected to your family and friends. But Lord knows we would have wanted to see Lizzo do her thang in what has become a moment in both Hip Hop and pop culture.

The video has been viewed over 150 million times.

You can watch Cardi talk about Lizzo in the video below.