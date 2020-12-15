MadameNoire Featured Video

COVID-19 has altered many aspects of our lives — including how we celebrate the holidays and the way in which we care for our hair. With health officials advising against celebrating the holidays with people outside of your household, thoughtful gift-giving may feel even more important than usual this year.

As you wrack your brain in ponderance of the perfect gifts for the women in your life, you may find inspiration when you pause to consider how coronavirus has forced them to alter their personal hair care routine. Many have chosen to bypass salons altogether and many of those who are still patronizing salons are unable to do so as frequently as they’d like as a result of social distancing orders and limited appointment availability. Here are five ways to give the gift of convenient hair health this holiday season.

Headband Wigs

While lace front wigs are amazing, they are not always practical. Sometimes, you need to run out of the house quickly or hop onto Zoom for a last-minute meeting, which means that you will not have always have the time to blend the lace and lay your baby hair to perfection. In instances like these, the headbang wig is the perfect gift — especially for wig-wearing beginners. You simply lay down your edges, slide the wig on, add a headband, and go. Slay Your Hair’s 100 percent virgin hair headbang wigs come in a variety of different lengths and textures with prices starting at $155.