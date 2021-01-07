Bow Wow Gets Advice From Diddy On How To Co-Parent With The Mothers Of His Kids

In a clip posted by The ShadeRoom from a recent interview, Bow Wow shared that he learned how to be a good co-parent for his children’s mothers from Diddy. The rapper and TV personality, who has two kids, says he has asked Diddy, a father of six, questions throughout the years. The mogul’s insight has helped him create a healthy dynamic that he says is a “blessing” between himself and his co-parents.

Bow Wow currently has 9-year-old daughter Shai with dancer and entrepreneur Joie Chavis, and a 4-month-old boy named Stone with model Olivia Sky. In the clip, the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star talks about how being there for the mothers of his kids is really important to him and that he’s willing to help them whenever they might need him. He expanded on that by saying be picked up that mentality from Diddy, who he refers to as “Puff.” According to Bow, getting lots of answers from Diddy along his fatherhood journey has helped him manifest the “it’s a family affair” dynamic he has now for his kids.

“My kids’ moms they can — you see I don’t even like to say ‘baby mamas,’ ‘baby mother.’ My children’s moms, they can call me for anything and I’m going to get it done,” he said. “They can be out of town, if they’re out in Miami they need something…no matter what it is, if it’s a function going on and they need to get in with their girls, I’m going to set it up. Section’s done. Bang. There it is. And we family.”

“I think that’s important and I got that from Puff,” he added. “I learned a lot. I learned a lot from Puff. You know, he taught me a lot. Being around him, watching how he moves and I’m always asking him questions like ‘How do you do it? How? How?’ and it’s a blessing. It works well when it’s like that. It’s a family affair. Like I said, I love them both and I’m just happy that I got two good ones on my side. I’m done after this. No more for Bow,” he ended with a chuckle.

It’s kind of funny that Bow Wow used the examples of needing a section at the club or wanting to take a trip to Miami as ways the mothers of his children can count on him. Regardless of the request though, it seems he genuinely wants to keep the positivity within his family unit flowing. It was only just a few years ago that he was publicly disparaging Chavis on social media, alluding to the idea that she was looking for a handout, and was, in turn, being called a deadbeat father by her family.

Even though he doesn’t have the best record with the ladies, hopefully he can continue keeping two of the most important ones in his life and in the lives of his children, happy.