Vivica Fox has been an open book as of late when it comes to her past relationships and the lessons she has learned as a result of those experiences. Yesterday, we reported on the Two Can Play That Game actress’s decision to speak openly about her short-lived marriage to Christopher Harvest. In the same interview, she also discussed her highly publicized relationship with 50 Cent.

Fox first took it back to the moment when she first learned that 50 was interested in her. The world was watching at the Soul Train Awards when he complimented her and her dress during his acceptance speech. From there, Fox says that the Queens rapper’s people got in touch with her people and their whirlwind romance took off from there. During their courtship, Fox says that 50 was a total gentleman who jumped through hoops to make her feel special on her birthday. While it seemed that the two had what it took to be a Hollywood power couple, the romance fizzled as quickly as it began. In hindsight, Fox credits pressure associated with going public too soon with the breaking down of their romance.

“Well, I was already Vivica Fox from Independence Day, this, that, and the third. He now is becoming this huge, mega rap star, who is crossing over with ‘In Da Club.’ I was used to fame. The main thing that killed the relationship is that we went way too public way too fast,” says Fox.

In the wake of their breakup, things between the two took a rather tumultuous turn, but Fox still calls 50 the love of her life.

“The love that I had for him, stay to this day, he’s the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations,” she said. “He will always have a very special place in my heart, but the reason that the relationship ended is that we went public way too fast. We had way too many people in our business.”

If she could turn back the clock, the actress says that she would have maintained a lower profile in regard to their courtship.

“If I was to have a chance to do it over, it would be that we stayed private a lot longer. We got too many people in our business and that’s what killed the relationship, unfortunately, because I really loved him,” she said.

Going public too soon appears to be a theme in Fox’s love lessons. In the same interview, she expressed that she felt she should have taken more time to get to know her ex-husband before getting married and publicizing their relationship.