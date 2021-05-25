MadameNoire Featured Video

In an interview with Vlad TV, actress Vivica Fox spoke candidly about her short-lived marriage to singer Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest. The Two Can Play That Game star admits that rushed down the aisle because everyone else was doing it. Further, she credits her failure to take the time to actually get to know him as the reason that the relationship did not survive.

“I did. I hate to say that. Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure,” said Fox. “I had my Cinderella day, but I honestly should have just taken the time to get to know him a little bit better.”

While the marriage only lasted for about three years, Fox admits that it taught her a valuable lesson: Get to know your partner before going public.

“I have no ill-will against him. I just didn’t know him and that’s why the relationship didn’t last,” she said.

In addition to not knowing her husband well, Fox says that she got tired of being the breadwinner in their family. After Harvest’s record deal fell apart, she says that he did not pursue new opportunities in the way that she would have.

“He didn’t go out and then pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she said. “You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”





Fox and Harvest tied the knot in 1998 during an elaborate and star-studded ceremony. In 2002, she filed for divorce in Los Angeles and by the end of the year, the split was finalized.