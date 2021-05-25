MadameNoire Featured Video

At this point, Ray J and Princess will always be a thing. Despite the explosive break-ups and divorce filings, they always find their way back to one another. Following their most recent reunion, the pair sat down to discuss whether either of them had seen other people during their most recent separation, and of course, the conversation was captured by VH1 cameras for the “Couples Retreat” series.

For Ray J’s part, the “One Wish” singer said that entertained women that he met at the strip club, but was adamant that he didn’t forge anything serious or meaningful during their latest separation.

“We haven’t been on the same page,” Princess says in the clip. “Have you been talking to somebody else?”

“Nah,” Ray replies.

Interestingly, the conversation then flips to Princess and whether or not she had been seeing other people.

“I saw lingerie in your purse,” Ray J asks.

“I bought lingerie. I have lingerie all in my drawers,” Princess replies.

Ray then went on to share that he essentially set a trap for Princess by partially pulling the lingerie out of the purse to see if Princess would try to hide it, but she didn’t.

“It’s because I’m not hiding anything,” says Princess.

From there, Ray suggested that he had evidence that Princess had been talking to other men and sending them photos.

“I’m always at home. I take pictures and selfies because it makes me feel good about myself,” says Princess in a confessional. “He filed for divorce. I just want to show him and the world that I’m hot even after two kids.”

After asking Ray J how he felt after finding the panties in her purse, she reminds him, “The way you felt is how I’ve been feeling for years.”