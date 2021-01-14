MadameNoire Featured Video

Those of us who followed Princess Love and Ray J’s relationship from their early days on “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,” are likely unsurprised about this couple’s dysfunctional on-again, off-again type of dynamic. In fact, I’m surprised they even made it down the aisle in the first place. But that’s neither here nor there.

I remember the exact moment that I knew their relationship was a bit of a mess.

It was the day Ray J pushed Princess Love into a swimming pool, when the two were supposed to be meeting to have dinner al fresco.

The last we heard, Princess and Ray J are still headed for divorce. But that could change at any minute. In the meantime, the couple don’t mind getting together to rehash the moments that got them here. And in discussing them with “Love & Hip Hop Unlocked,” the two laughed as they discussed the pool incident.

Surprisingly, Princess said being thrown into a pool by the man she loved as she was fully dressed, face beat, was “her karma.”

She said, ““That was my karma though because I was upset because I feel like he set me up, and I tried to push him in so, that was my karma.”

Before Princess sinks into the abyss, she throws two drinks and some food at Ray J, after he tells her, “Maybe it’s just time for me and you to just separate.”

In the clip, you do see her try to push Ray J into the pool. But even with wine stinging his eyes, his reflexes were too quick. He got his balance and ended up pushing Princess into the pool, where she dropped suddenly.

About that day, Princess claimed she was so upset because she felt like Ray J deceived her a bit about the nature of their meeting that night.

“He was being so nice in the beginning, and then he started saying this long speech, and then I started to see, oh this scene is so you can break up with me. Mona [Scott Young] was in there too. He was whispering to Mona. So I was like, ‘Oh, I see what you’re doing.’ The next scene after that, you did a scene with Teairra [Marí].”

Ray J said the timing of the scene with Teairra was coincidental. He said, “We was shooting late. I ran past Mona when I was running out the house.”

Yes, you read that correctly and no, it doesn’t make sense. But before he had time to perfect his lie, Princess cut him off, telling him to “stop playing stupid.”

For those of you who don’t remember, you can relive it in the video of some of “Love and Hip Hop’s” more memorable moments below.