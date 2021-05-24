MadameNoire Featured Video

After being caught dating Larsa Pippen at the end of last year while still being legally married to his now-estranged wife Montana Yao, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has now issued Yao a public apology via a recent post made on his Instagram account.

If you recall, photos of Beasley, 24, and Pippen, 46, holding hands while doing some shoppin in Miami mall swirled the internet last November. That caused Yao, 22, — who said she was “blindsided” by the photos of her husband with Pippen — to file for divorce in early December, only two weeks after the images were leaked. For the record, Beasley and Yao share a two-year-old son named Makai.

In the public apology posted late last night that was made to his estranged wife, Beasley didn’t explicitly refer to Pippen by name despite sharing that he regretted the entanglement with her because he feels as though Yao is the only woman for him. According to the post — which included a photo of him, Yao, and seemingly their son while the child was still a newborn — Beasley specified that he was the one who reportedly broke things off with Pippen (who was formerly married to NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippin). Beasley went on to refer to the photos of him and her shopping at the Miami mall last year as “childish.”

In the end, the 24-year-old NBA player additionally emphasized that his goal in posting the public apology was not to be “judged,” but to receive forgiveness from Yao because he misses having “a real family.”

“I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months…” Beasley wrote to Yao in the message. “My head wasn’t where it was supposed to be… I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time… I’m telling the world and you that there’s nobody like you for me… for the record, I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you… also for the record, I wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish… as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family… a real family… I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness… To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day, I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all… I love you mu shi… I love you Kai Kai ❤️ my family over [every]thing…”

Currently, the status of Yao and Beasley’s divorce proceedings is unclear. What do y’all think — should she take him back after he’s made this public apology?