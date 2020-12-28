Savannah James Goes Off After False Report Links Son Bronny To Larsa Pippen: “Y’all Got The Right One”

Savannah James isn’t one to speak publicly about the goings on of her family, aside from occasional interviews about she and LeBron’s philanthropic efforts and marriage. However, if you mention her kids, she’s going to speak up.

The 34-year-old mom of three made that clear via her Instagram Stories over the weekend. She responded to a report that went out on a popular gossip site claiming the couple’s eldest son, 16-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., was trying to shoot his shot at 46-year-old Larsa Pippen. The former wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has been dating 24-year-old NBA player named Malik Beasley, attracting plenty of criticism because Beasley is married and four years older than her oldest son. Larsa has another son who is friends with Bronny and is around the same age.

When the eldest James child liked a picture of his friend’s mother, people ran with it and alleged something inappropriate was happening between them. Savannah was not letting such claims about her son fly.

“With everything going on in the world right now, THIS is the sh-t y’all talking about,” she wrote on Sunday. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullsh-t needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron, currently busy with a new NBA season, reposted his wife’s Instagram story with an added message saying, “Uh-oh y’all f–ked with the wrong one now!”

“Good luck,” he added. “It won’t be cute!”

Bronny also spoke up for himself before his parents got involved. He called out people for being immature about a harmless picture “like.”

“I liked one of my best friends moms picture y’all are jus childish,” he said over the weekend.

The story, which first went out on Christmas of all the days, has since been deleted from sites like MediaTakeOut and BlackSportsOnline. This is likely because the James family spoke out, and also because Larsa threatened to sue the latter site for “writing some disgusting lies.”

Larsa, a former Kardashian BFF, has had her dating habits made into the subject of a lot of Twitter commentary as of late. There has been a lot said about her time with rapper Future and her admission that she dated Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But any attempts to link her to a minor, and the child of LeBron and Savannah Jame at that, is serious. All involved are not having it.