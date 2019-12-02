Dating Rumors Between Lori Harvey & Future Reignite After The Rapper Posted Her On Insta-Stories
Dating rumors between Future and Lori Harvey reignited after the trap rapper posted Harvey on his Insta-stories, US Magazine reports.
Over the weekend, the “Mask Off” lyricist posted a photo of Harvey with the caption, “Flawless. Tap for details 💎💎.”
The 22-year-old was dressed simply in a black top and black jeans with a diamond necklace.
View this post on Instagram
The two were reportedly on a romantic vacation together to Abu Dhabi. Lori’s internet-breaking appearance on Future’s social media comes a few weeks after the Harvey Heiress was spotted turning up at Future’s 36th all-white birthday party.
In early November, Future and Lori were reportedly canoodling at Teyana Taylor’s concert, The Jasmine Brand reported at the time.
“They were all over each other, hugging and holding hands. Really hot and heavy!” the insider said.
News of their reunion comes after a string of high-profile relationships for Harvey, which included dates with Diddy and Trey Songz.