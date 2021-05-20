MadameNoire Featured Video

As a well-known fashionista, a beloved actress, and the CEO of her haircare company Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross recently opened up about her thoughts on marriage being “spoon-fed” by society as something people should aspire to achieve in order to be happy with their lives in the long run.

In a gorgeous cover story for Marie Claire, Ross discussed a wide range of topics with the outlet. She recounted the highs and lows of her hair journey, the struggles of her early days auditioning as a model and actress, and how she felt when Girlfriends — the show she famously starred in as the lead character Joan Clayton — was abruptly canceled due to the 2007-2008 writers strike. Speaking on what that time was like for her, she told the outlet, “It just disappeared — eight years of our life was just over. There was no wrap party; there was no nothing. No ‘bye.’ We’re just gone.”

As the publication pointed out, it was six years after Girlfriends was canceled that Ross landed the role of Dr. Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s primetime sitcom Black-ish. Due to the show’s instant success, which prompted Ross to later be awarded a Gloden-Globe and be nominated for multiple Emmys within recent years, the multi-hyphenate’s mainstream success has surpassed its former heights.

Regarding whether she’d ever dreamed of having a more traditional life — that would’ve included already being married, having children, and settling down, the 48-year-old candidly said, “Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

