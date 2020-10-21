Golden Brooks Has Ideas For The “Girlfriends” Movie

Now that “Girlfriends,” is readily available to anyone with a Netflix account, people are reliving the glory of a show centered around Black women, love, and female friendship.

Many fans felt the series ended abruptly and have, for years, what became of Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn. The most logical way to continue the narrative would be to craft a movie about the women.

While “Girlfriends” ended in 2008, due to the Writer’s Guild of America strike, talks of a movie have not gone far.

Recently though, in an interview with Page Six, Golden Brooks, who portrayed Maya on the show, shared where she believes the characters would be at this point in their lives.

See what she had to say.

“[My character] Maya would be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement. She would be doing protests and speeches and getting people to stand up for the community. And she would definitely have more self-help books. She’d be the next Iyanla Vanzant with self-help books titled ‘Oh Hell Yes: Volume 1, 2 & 3.’ There would also be ‘Oh Hell No: Volume 1, 2 & 3.’”

Brooks also has ideas for her castmates.

“[Maya’s husband] Darnell has his line of garages. I think Joan [Tracee Ellis Ross] will still be looking for love but is also happy in her solitude. Toni [Jill Marie Jones] is trying to be a good mother to her daughter Morgan, and Lynn [Persia White] has finally stopped going to college and got a real job.”

Brooks shared that no matter what she does or accomplishes in her career, people will always associate her with “Girlfriends” and will inquire about the characters’ arcs.

“I can win an Emmy or an Oscar and the first question will be ‘Is there gonna be a ‘Girlfriends’ movie?’ And I probably get about 10 stories a day tagged to me with scenes from the show. So I know that it’s part of my fabric. And now with it being on Netflix, it’s in a whole new light. It makes me so happy. It’s just an iconic piece of history that you cannot duplicate.“