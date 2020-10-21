Tracee Ellis Ross Discusses The Joys Of Being Single: “I Have Learned To Have A Productive Relationship With Loneliness”

In the November issue of Shape, Tracee Ellis Ross opened up about her current relationship status as well as why periods of singleness are so important. Despite recent rumors that she is dating singer Harry Styles, Ross says that while she is open to being in a relationship, she is very much single at the moment.

“I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship. But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude. I really enjoy my company,” she said.

The “Black-ish” actress shared that even a wonderful relationship can’t be fully enjoyed when a person is not whole. For this reason, she values time alone.

“People can be in wonderful relationships but can’t actually reap the joy of that connection. Because you can have all the good stuff, but if you don’t know how to be with it, it doesn’t matter,” said Ross. “I realize that I hold the idea of wholeness with great reverence and respect because my goal is to have an experience with myself that is whole.”

Further, Ross says that she has learned to end her pursuits of perfection.

“I used to spend so much time trying to be perfect, to get it perfect. But that’s not realistic. Bad feelings come up. There was an element of risk to try something different – to try on the idea of: What if the universe is conspiring for good? Not necessarily mine, but what if I don’t have the full picture here? What if this is all OK? And that was the start of a turning point. If you keep putting good stuff in your cup, eventually it overflows. And you’ll be like, ‘Oh, I need a new container.’ ”