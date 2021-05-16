MadameNoire Featured Video

Monique Samuels has suffered a terrible loss. The former Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed via Instagram that her cousin has been killed. In a tribute to her cousin she wrote:

This hurts so much Can barely sleep… unbelievable. Please say a prayer for my fam. My cousin was killed last night. One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He’s always smiling and takes care of everyone. He’s a great dad to his son and minds his business. We live in an evil world where life is not valued anymore and it’s sad. Thank you all for the prayers. My cousins (his sis and bro) need them so badly right now. I don’t even know what to say 😩😭🙏🏽 Whoever did this- I hope you rot in the deepest, darkest pit in hell.

Samuels’ former co-star Karen Huger sent their condolences to her as well.

“Sending prayers your way ,” Huger commented.

Shamari DeVoe of Real Housewives of Atlanta also commented with the prayer hand emojis.

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons also commented saying, “I’m sending prayers your way. .”

Samuels left Real Housewives of Potomac after a rocky season five. After rumors that her son, Chase, was the product of an affair and a physical altercation with then co-star Candiace Dilliard, Samuels decided to part ways with the show.

“I’m a woman of my word. I’ve always said that if the show ever interfered with my family or my marriage that I would definitely get to packing,” she said on an Instagram Live a few weeks after the reunion show. “It feels good to be able to speak out loud what your intentions are and then follow those intentions with actions and not have to be dependent upon fame.”

She added that she left because she felt that boundaries were crossed.

“When you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”