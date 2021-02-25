MadameNoire Featured Video

During the Hot Topics segment of her show earlier this week, Wendy Williams shared some pretty questionable opinions on how she felt about The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s #Strippergate episode, which aired last Sunday.

In the first “hot topic” of Monday’s episode, Williams began the segment by asking who watched the highly anticipated episode of RHOA. As she recounted the antics of the Atlanta ladies — which included all of them being dressed in scantily clad lingerie, a bachelorette party, a striptease from B.O.L.O the (adult) Entertainer, and secretly captured footage of Porsha and LaToya making out — Williams said that as far as she’s concerned, seeing women of their age get down and dirty like that was just “sad.”

“I mean it was fun to watch in an entertaining way,” Williams stated, “but when you realize that these are real women who are like in their 40s and 50s — it just is kind of sad. You know, we have a good time in our Hot Topics morning meetings. But we unanimously agreed that they’ve gone too far.”

Later in the episode, noting that many of the Atlanta women have young daughters, Williams added, “Look, you’re children are going to have to see that and so the second your girls get cute, the other girls are going to be like ‘Yea, your mother’s a wh*re.’ You know, and ‘Play,'” she said while attempting to mimic rolling the footage of the RHOA cast.

If you recall, in the weeks leading up to the premiere of her Lifetime biopic, which aired on January 23, Williams was in the news just about every single week. Whether she was name-dropping her ex-husband’s mistress of 15 years, telling people about how said ex-husband was with her the night the mistress gave birth, or talking about a one-night stand she allegedly had with Method Man, Williams was putting all her business out on front street.

With that in mind, honestly, Wendy Williams should be the last person to be so hypocritical of the Atlanta ladies. As a woman who is constantly talking to her viewers about “zippin it and zooin it,” and as someone who is currently playing a dating game on her show where she’ll pick from a self-submitted group of eligible bachelors to go out on a date with, it was actually very embarrassing to hear Williams’ judgments of the RHOA cast. Being a 56-year-old woman herself, the host is older than all of the RHOA women and still has her messy fun, so who is she to judge?

Plain and simple, Williams’ opinion was ageist, hypocritical, and point-blank harsh. There was no reason she had to drag the daughters of the Atlanta women into her shady segment. Even though the TV host is known to be sharp with her mouth, and people love her for it, this was an instance where she should have just kept it closed — especially when we know she gets down and dirty too.