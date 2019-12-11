Joseline Hernandez Is Returning To Love And Hip Hop, But Not Atlanta

Joseline Hernandez is returning to Love and Hip Hop, but this time around, she’s ditching her Atlanta beginnings for the Miami installment.

The 33-year-old left the franchise three years ago after she found herself at odds with producers, including Mona Scott-Young. However, it seems fences have been mended, because Hernandez is joining Miami regulars including Amara La Negra, Shay Johnson and Trina to heat things up down South.

According to a press release from VH1, Hernandez is a changed woman in the 305. She’s engaged to a guy named DJ Ballistic Beats and is looking to take her music to the next level in a way that she couldn’t make happen in Atlanta.

Hernandez is a hot commodity these days. Aside from returning to the franchise, the star also has her own series on the way with the Zeus network called Joseline’s Cabaret.

The Puerto Rican Princess celebrated the good news, it seems, by bragging, of course. She told fans, “Y’all know ima get dat Money! Everybody calm down is enough to go Around!”

She’s in a much better place about everything than when she left LHHATL in 2017. She said she left the series because she wanted better for herself.

“Me walking away from the reality show, I just really feel like the way that they were showing me, it was like ‘how do you show me like this?'” she said on The Breakfast Club that year. “You just gave me a $500,000 budget but this is how you show me. I didn’t like that sh-t. That sh-t really bothered me. You gave me a budget to do a show for my daughter but then you turn around and do this to me? I feel like sometimes you gotta respect certain things, especially a person like me. I’ve been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better, allow me to do that. Don’t turn around and try to show something I did four years ago.”

While Hernandez was trying to do and show better, fans knew her and always expected the Puerto Rican Princess they were introduced to in 2012 and watched cut up for years. Check out some of her most unforgettable quips and moments from her time in Atlanta by hitting the flip, and check out her arrival in Miami on Monday, January 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

“I’m Joseline Hernandez, Baby”