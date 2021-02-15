MadameNoire Featured Video

Now that there’s no chance that Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter will rekindle their 25-year relationship, Hunter can be out, loud and proud with his long time mistress and mother of his youngest child Sharina Hudson.

And he’s doing just that.

He recently shared a picture of himself holding hands with Hudson and the caption set people off.

“QUEEN & SLIM ….back @ it again!!LOL…”CELEBRATE YOUR QUEEN ELEVATE YOUR KING! ENJOY!!!!”

Alright.

As you know, society doesn’t take too kindly to mistresses—even if they’ve been around for a decade—and especially if your wife is a beloved public figure.

They set Kevin’s comments on fire—like I’m sure he assumed they would.

But what was surprising is the fact that he was responding to people who attempted to chastise him. Not only did he respond, he tried to throw Wendy under the bus in an attempt to make himself look better in all of this foolishness.

Under the picture, someone wrote:

“It’s good your [sic] living and enjoying your life. But the fact that you played aunty Wendy for over 10 years and then made a baby. I mean the world is gonna be giving you guys side eye as long as your [sic] with Sharina. The mess of it all.”

Kevin responded, attempting to shame Wendy and her mothering skills.

“Yup…had so much respect for her that she helped SAVE her sons life when his moms couldn’t…but that’s a DIFFERENT story…real truth when I’M ready…much respect to her tho.”

This sentence may be hard to decipher but essentially, Hunter is alleging that Sharina played an instrumental role in saving he and Wendy’s son’s (Kevin Jr.’s) life when Wendy could not. Perhaps he’s alluding to the drug addiction—or maybe another incident to which the public is not privy.

It was all a little confusing because of the way he said “her” son instead of “our.” Strange.

I’m sure Kevin thought this bit of information was going to shock the world, invoke some sympathy we didn’t have before or rationalize the affair and the baby.

But it did not.

Kevin is still wrong as two left shoes. Furthermore, throwing your child’s personal business on the internet as a way to diminish your own crimes is also pretty low down. Glad Wendy got out of there.