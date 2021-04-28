MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though skin that looks and feels hydrated is something we want year-round, it’s especially important during the spring and summer months as we start to wear less and show off more. That being said, using a body moisturizer to keep your skin in check should be an important part of your routine, and luckily, Dove has one that aims to be your go-to.

Described as a “deeply penetrating and fast-absorbing daily body lotion that provides 24 hours of ultimate moisturization to improve the skin’s radiance and texture,” the Dove Cream Oil Body Lotion’s aim is to lock-in hydration. Available in three different variations — Shea Butter, Intensive, and Mango & Almond Butter — the “NutriDuo deep care technology” in its formula serves as a dual-action moisturizing complex that combines “natural skin nutrients and its nourishing essential oils” to enrich the surface layers of the skin.

Right off the bat, I’ll say that the Mango & Almond Butter Lotion ($5.99) had the most delicious and fruity scent — one of the best things about it. It wasn’t too overpowering and the lightly fruity and mango-scented smell lingered on my skin for a good portion of the day, especially if I applied it directly coming out of the shower. When applied as such or on dry skin, I found that it gave off a small radiant glow. Its consistency could be described as a light lotion — it wasn’t runny or watery at all but I would say that it’s thin. Overall it didn’t apply thickly but it still absorbed quickly and fully into my skin and left it feeling soft.

Contrastingly, the Shea Butter Lotion went on slightly thicker and the Intensive Lotion went on even thicker than that onto the skin. For the record, none of them were so thick that they were hard to rub in, and none of them made me look or feel greasy, which is nice especially as things start getting warmer outside. Concerning their scents, the former could only be described as a “classic” processed shea butter smell with sweet and vanilla-ish notes to it while the latter had Dove’s signature scent. Neither disappointed when it came to providing moisture to the skin. Candidly, the Intensive Cream Oil — supposedly for extra dry skin — didn’t seem to be particularly special or hydrating in comparison to its counterparts.

Overall, what I loved most about the Dove Cream Oil Body Lotions is that I never had to re-apply them throughout my day. My skin stayed soft and the hydration that the lotions provided kept any potential ashiness at bay while my skin looked and felt great. They delivered on their promise to give soft and smooth skin all over the body — so for that I can highly recommend them for getting some hydrated and radiant spring skin. If you’re interested, find them at any mass retailer near you like Walmart, Target, CVS, or online on Amazon.