Just in time as approaching cold weather dries out skin, Dove has released its new Glowing Mango & Almond Butter collection. Not only does the line smell fantastic, but it also makes the skin supple, giving you almost a spa-like experience at bath time.

The new line is made up of the brand’s classics in the body wash and beauty bar, and also features its popular foaming body wash and an exfoliating body polish.

The latter, the thick and moisturizing body polish, was a favorite of mine out of the whole collection. I rarely have time to pamper myself these days, what with everything going on, working from home and taking care of an infant 24/7, so using the polish and feeling the way it helped to slough away dead dry skin was a great treat. Paired with the beauty bar, I smelled quite fruity and my skin felt very nourished.

If you don’t have time to fully indulge yourself, the foaming or classic body wash definitely help you to enjoy a relaxing shower. Start your day smelling and feeling like the treat you are with radiant skin to take you through it.

Other upcoming additions to the line include true moisturizers in the whipped body cream and a cream oil body lotion. The cream is a light option with the consistency of whipped cream. The cream oil is enriched with the brand’s NutriDuo complex, which helps to prevent moisture loss.

Check out more details on what the current products in the collection have to offer. All Dove Glowing Mango Butter & Almond Butter products are available at most mass, drug, grocery and online retailers.

Dove Purely Pampering Mango Butter Beauty Bar

The classic beauty bar is made up of 1/4 moisturizing cream as well as a blend mild of cleansers to help you feel as fresh and soft as possible. It’s a great addition to the soaps around your bathtub, and is available in a 2-bar pack for $2.99.

Dove Glowing Mango Butter Instant Foaming Body Wash

With its soft, airy lather, you can quickly cleanse your skin, leave it smelling luscious, and at the same time, make sure you retain your natural moisture. And because you want a product that will last, the body wash has about 250 pumps in a bottle. You can get it at your go-to retailer for $5.99 for a 22 fl. oz bottle.

Dove Glowing Mango Butter & Almond Butter Body Wash

Made with Dove’s Moisture Renew Blend to “renew” skin’s natural moisture, the body wash manages to do that while also thoroughly cleansing (if you run out of hand wash, it’s also recommended as an alternative). With a thicker lather than the foam wash, skin will certainly feel smoother after a bath and not parched thanks to a sulfate-free formula. The long-lasting wash is available at retailers for about $5.99 for a 22 fl. oz bottle.

The Dove Crushed Almond & Mango Butter Exfoliating Body Polish

The impressive body polish helps you say goodbye to dry skin thanks to the natural compound silica while simultaneously nourishing it. It’s also made with 1/4 moisturizing cream to make that happen. After you buff away ash, you follow up the polish with the body wash and beauty bar option of your choice. You can pick up this favorite of ours from retailers at $5.99 for a 10.5 fl. oz bottle.