MadameNoire Featured Video

Because it’s so reliable, Dove is a classic bathroom brand. Especially for those of us with skin that drinks up all the moisture it can get, it’s common to get stuck in the routine of only buying your tried and true products without giving some thought to all the other things Dove has to offer. Still though, the brand is doing what it can to keep things innovative — and one of its newest ranges is specifically geared towards those of us with sensitive skin.

As per Dove, the new Soothing Care Collection says it’s “designed to hydrate and replenish sensitive skin.” While you might be wondering how that makes it different from any of their other products, this new range from the brand has calendula-infused oils and includes a Body Wash, Instant Foaming Body Wash, Beauty Bar, and a Body Polish all to help you get the clean and nourished skin you desire.

I can’t say there was anything special about the Body Wash ($5.99) in particular. The formula was like any other classic Dove Body Wash in terms of its consistency — creamy and thick — and it left my skin feeling just as moisturized as I was expecting a Dove product would — nothing more, nothing less. That being said, the Instant Foaming Wash ($5.99) in comparison did have a luxurious feel and lather in the shower which made it apply softer on the skin.

Being made up of ¼ of the brand’s signature moisturizing cream, the range’s Beauty Bar ($2.99) was standard as far as Dove’s bar soaps go. While I’ll admit that I’m not the biggest fan of bar soaps in general, for the sake of the review I gave this one a try and found it to be comparable to any of the other Dove Beauty Bars I’ve tried in the past. Essentially, when used it was lightly creamy until forming a thick lather and got the job done in terms of cleansing the skin. Nothing in particular about it being a part of the Soothing Care Line really stood out for this soap either, but for the price, it’s worth a try if you like Dove’s Beauty Bars and want a switch from the scent you regularly use.

Lastly, the best thing about the range overall to me was the Exfoliating Body Polish ($5.99) — I can honestly say it’s a star product. Additionally being ¼ moisturizing cream like the aforementioned bar soap, it was gentle enough for usage every other day (even though I was tempted to use it every single morning), and lightly exfoliated the skin as well as gently cleansing it with a slightly sudsy lather — a cool bonus since I’ve never used a body scrub that also doubled as a cleanser.

It’s no secret that Dove carries an extensive amount of different body care products — but if you’re looking for some that are specifically geared towards sensitive skin I would recommend the Exfoliating Body Polish first and foremost, then the Instant Foaming Wash out of its Soothing Care Collection. That being said, the other products did meet the typical Dove standard. If your skin can handle some hypoallergenic fragrance and is in need of a nourishing boost, I would say the new range is worth a try.