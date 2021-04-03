MadameNoire Featured Video

Almost two months after Justin Timberlake gave Janet Jackson an apology that was 17 years overdue, Timberlake’s manager has chimed in on the matter.

Jackson recently posted an inspirational message to her Instagram that read: “Always choose to heal, not hurt. To forgive, not despise. To persevere, not to quit. To smile, not to frown. And to love, not to hate.” Under the post, Timberlake’s manager, Johnny Wright, suggested that the “All for You” singer should take these mantras into consideration regarding Timberlake.

“You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin,” Wright wrote.

A source close to Timberlake said he didn’t know Wright made that comment.

“Justin was not aware of his comment to her,” the source told Page Six. “Johnny did this all on his own.”

Jackson hasn’t commented on Timberlake’s apology or Wright’s comment.

After the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Timberlake issued an apology to Spears and also included Jackson.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

After the 2004 incident where Timberlake exposed Jackson’s bare nipple on live television, the then-CEO and chairman of CBS, Les Moonves, blacklisted Jackson, according to The Huffington Post. Jackson was not only banned from performing at the 2004 Grammys the week after the Super Bowl, but Moonves also “ordered Viacom properties VH1 and MTV, and all Viacom-owned radio stations, to stop playing Jackson’s songs and music videos.”