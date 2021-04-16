MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently, new information was shared by Pfizer’s CEO on their COVID-19 vaccination on what people need to know regarding staying protected from the virus in the future.

As per CNBC’s reporting, the pharmaceutical company’s CEO Albert Bourla told the outlet that in order to stay protected, the possibilities of a “third dose” and yearly revaccinations might be what’s in store for the future as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“A likely scenario,” Bourla said the outlet during an event with CVS Health that was taped back on April 1, “is that there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months [after being initially fully vaccinated] and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role.”

He additionally said, “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus.”

While the outlet noted that as of now “Researchers still don’t know how long protection against the virus lasts once someone has been fully vaccinated,” CNBC also importantly reported that “Pfizer said earlier this month that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 91% effective at protecting against the coronavirus and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.” According to the news source, Moderna’s vaccine uses a similar technology to Pfizer’s and has also “shown to be highly effective at six months.”

If you didn’t know, the federal government issued a pause on the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson single dose shot COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week (April 13th) after six people who received the shot developed “a rare blood clot disorder within two weeks of receiving the shot.”

Madame Noire recently got insight from two experts on the “lingering skepticism” surrounding the COVID vaccines, esspecially in communities of color, and how it can be combated — to read about that, click here.