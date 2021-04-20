When you think of a sex toy, you might just think of a self-pleasure device that an individual buys to use alone, when they don’t have a sex partner – or their sex partner is out of town. But one survey found that 61 percent of Americans buy sex toys for themselves and a partner, and that only 30 percent of respondents use sex toys just for masturbation, making these devices and accessories an integral part of a healthy shared sex life. It also shows that sex toys are no longer pushed to the dark corners of the obscure and taboo markets. They’re a part of mainstream shopping now. You can even find many on Amazon, right alongside your toothpaste and plastic plants.

Can sex still be enjoyable without the enhancement of things that vibrate and gyrate? Of course. But, it can certainly be a whole lot more fun with the addition of technology. It’s like many things humans have been doing for centuries, that are just a little better with the help of electronics, control panels, etc. – like riding a real bike versus an electric one or getting a hand massage versus sitting in one of those wonderful massage chairs. Why not let a little innovation show you just how great an experience can be? If you’ve been interested in delving into the world of sex toys, here are some top-selling products that can help with nearly everything you like to do in the bedroom.

For clitoral stimulation: The Firefighter

Made for clitoral stimulation, as well as for stimulation on the vulva around the clitoris, the Firefighter has a unique shape with a precision nose and flame shape (hence the name) to broaden out its vibrations. Not only is it silent for discreet play, but it’s also 100 percent waterproof for a little fun in the shower. It has four speeds and two pulsation modes to help you customize the experience is made with body-safe silicone, and is cruelty-free. This is a new and improved version of the company’s Fireman, and has a rounder tip, softer edges, and a greater rotational diameter for more coverage.