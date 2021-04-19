MadameNoire Featured Video

Hilariously, on Saturday night Lizzo shared a drunken direct message she’d sent to actor and Avengers superhero Chris Evans on Instagram. As seen in a TikTok the “Truth Hurts” singer uploaded, Lizzo encouraged her fans to be cautious when it comes to sending brave DMs while under the influence. What’s more, is that recently the actor cheekily responded back.

In the video, viewers of Lizzo’s TikTok can see the singer’s wide variety of facial expressions when it comes to her feelings on Evans and the fact that she drunkenly DM’d him a series of emojis which simply read, “💨 🤾🏽‍♀️ 🏀..” While lipsyncing the audio of a post made by fellow TikToker Tatayanna Mitchell, Lizzo coyly explained that the reason why she was “upset” (and assumably a little embarrassed) is because she knows she won’t be able to fulfill her hopes of romance with the actor who she has a crush on.

“The reason why I’m upset about this one,” Lizzo said as she split the screen to show the Evans’ Instagram account in a side by side next to her speaking to her viewers, “is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core because d*mn papa he a rare breed no comparing. Like Chris — ,” she said in the now-viral clip before it cut out.

Her caption funnily read, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

In the clip, you can also see that Evans sent a kind message back to Lizzo on Instagram, admitting that he too has sent some drunken and flirty DMs in the past so she shouldn’t feel too embarrassed about the whole thing. His message to the singer said, “No shame in a drunk DM 😘 god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol🤦🏻‍♂️ .”

Both Lizzo and Evans have traded jokingly flirty messages to each other on social media before, so it’s not a huge surprise that she decided to go for her crush again — especially if she was under the influence of some liquid courage. In case you were wondering, both of them are single right now despite rumors that swirled about Lizzo dating a mystery man last month — all of which she shut down. What do y’all think — doesn’t Evans have it going on the way Lizzo makes it seem?