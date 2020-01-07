Lizzo Makes History As The First Woman To Ever Headline Bonnaroo–A Major Music Festival Known For Its Country Artists & Rock Bands

No matter what anyone has to say about Lizzo or her buttcheeks , this woman is working!

The “Truth Hurts” artist ended 2019 being named as Time’s Entertainer Of The Year, and she’s opening up 2020 making history.

Lizzo will be the first woman ever to headline Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, a large music festival that usually books country and rock artists.

The 31-year-old took to social media to share the historic news.

“I’m the first woman to headline the main stage at @bonnaroo🤯 It’s about damn time! Y’all ready to watch herstory, bitch?!?” she told her millions of followers.

It’s a great start to a new decade for Lizzo, who undoubtedly had one of the best year’s of her career last year, as her hit, “Truth Hurts” rocketed to the top of the charts.

The Minnesota native snagged a whopping 8 Grammy nominations for her album and hit “Truth Hurts,” including, Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album, for “Cuz I Love You,“ record of the Year, song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts” and Best R&B Performance nod for “Exactly How I Feel” (with Gucci Mane).

To think none of this would’ve happened, if Lizzo had quit the music game when she was fed up with creating good music that didn’t seem to hit.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career,” Lizzo told people in 2019.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” Lizzo explained.

“I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”