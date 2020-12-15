MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo addressed her fans and followers via TikTok late Monday night after coming under scrutiny for a 10-day smoothie detox she completed and shared on the app a day prior. The cleanse, which she refers to as “JJ Smith’s 10 day smoothie detox,” was seen by some as a promotion of “diet culture” by the influential musician, which they deemed problematic and criticized her for. However, the clip posted just detailed her eating routine as she completed the program.

In the response video posted on December 14, the musician said, “I did the 10-day smoothie detox, and as you know I would normally be so afraid or ashamed to post things like this online. I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.”

She went further, explaining her reasons for doing the detox in the first place. She talked about how November was a challenging month for her which included “drinking a lot” and struggling with digestive issues from spicy foods, which she has been open about before. Because of those things, doing the smoothie cleanse was her attempt at resetting her body and feeling healthy. Mentioning all of the health benefits she’s experienced since doing the detox in just days, she said she was having better sleep, she felt hydrated, her skin and even the whites of her eyes were clearer, and aside from the body, she felt a greater sense of inner peace and mental stability.

She ended the video by making it plain that people were making a big deal out of nothing.

“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys,” she said. “I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the f–k they want with their bodies.” Reassuring her fans again of the self-love she holds, she captioned the video, “Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ”

Lizzo is a musician who, because of her size and the confidence she carries, has been thrust into the role of a “body positivity activist.” This has happened despite the fact that she didn’t necessarily ask to be in that role, and that in instances like this, we can plainly see that instead of the movement supporting her, it’s attacking her for what she chooses to do with her own body. It was unfair for her to receive backlash for going on a detox and sharing that on her social media when any other time Lizzo posts something that is about her body, it is well-received. So she can’t want to do anything that may cause some weight loss? And if she wanted to lose a lot of weight, why would that be a problem? One can’t help but wonder, if Lizzo was “skinny,” would she automatically be considered a representative for others and an “expert” per se on body positivity? Of course not. So why is it that because she’s big and confident that she is considered a body positive fat person’s advocate at all times and has to make every decision about her own form in way that’s mindful of how others might feel about it? Again, it’s unfair.

If anything, what we can learn from Lizzo is that only we know our own health best. No one deserves to have their body policed 24/7 online by detractors and those who feign to be supporters. It’s not right, no matter what size they are, or how they choose to care for the body that they’re in. Lizzo is no exception to that, regardless of her stature in the culture, or how she chooses to practice better health and self-love.