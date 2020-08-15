‘Truth Hurts’ Lawsuit Against Lizzo Has Been Dismissed

The legal battle Lizzo has been ensued in for almost a year is finally over. A California judge dismissed the entire case regarding writing credits and royalties for her song “Truth Hurts.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. District Court Dolly M. Gee dismissed a counter-lawsuit from brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen who claimed they deserved writing credits for “Truth Hurts.”

The legal documents from Judge Gee state:

“Without deciding who, in fact, authored the songs at issue, and without reviewing the songs’ recordings or lyrics, the Court can determine that Counterclaimants allege that the parties collaborated on, and finalized, one song — Healthy — before Lizzo allegedly copied portions of that song to make Truth Hurts,” writes Gee. “As a matter of law, therefore, even if Counterclaimants are co-authors of Healthy, they have not alleged any ownership interest in Truth Hurts, which they claim is a derivative work of Healthy.”

Lizzo sued them first in October 2019. In her lawsuit, she asked that she get a declaration saying that the Raisen brothers were not songwriters for her Grammy-winning hit and therefore were not entitled to any profits. They countersued the Detroit native and said that “Truth Hurts” was just another version of a song titled “Healthy” that they had all wrote in 2017. Lizzo shut down their story saying that the only lyric that is a product of their writing session is that ended up on “Truth Hurts” is: “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m a hundred percent that b–ch.” She added that that lyric, which was inspired by the tweet below, was brought up by songwriter Jesse Saint John Geller, not the Raisen brothers. She also gave writing credit to the author of the viral tweet.

Judge Gee reportedly ruled that “joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work” and agreed to throw out the Raisen brothers’ counterclaim.

“[T]he facts that Counterclaimants set out in their pleading — that the parties created one finished product, Healthy, and Lizzo ‘derived’ or ‘copied’ elements of Healthy to make a second finished product, Truth Hurts — are irreconcilably inconsistent with the facts as the Opposition now conceives them — that, all along, the parties intended Healthy to be merely a part of the process of creating a single finished product, Truth Hurts.”