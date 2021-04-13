MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedienne and actress Leslie Jones has clearly had enough of those in the dating game who “ghost” people that they’ve started forming a connection with. In a recent Instagram post, the star shared a passionate message explaining her thoughts on the type of dater who leaves people hanging with no explanation as to why.

“Dudes and dudettes who ghost are cowards,” Jones’ post began. Expanding on her disapproval of the unfortunately widespread dating practice, she continued, “Maybe they think that if they don’t respond the whole thing just never happened? They do not have the courage to be honest and their manners are poor. I think ghosting is one of the cruelest things you can do — avoid someone because you don’t want to tell them the truth, leave someone hanging?! It’s so disrespectful of the other person’s feelings!”

If you recall, Jones shared some of her other grievances concerning the dating world just last month. While discussing her love life and her challenging experiences using dating apps thus far amidst a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the comedienne exasperatedly told the host, “The men are broken.”

Suggesting that some of the eligible bachelors out there get some therapy so that they’ll be better versions of themselves and treat their potential love connections better, Jones directly said to them, “You know y’all always talk about how women are crazy — y’all need to go talk to somebody too. Okay? We not all crazy, y’all just broken.”

Whether she got ghosted or she’s just tired of seeing others get ghosted — or both — Jones is definitely not feeling anyone who opts for just disappearing instead of being straightforward when it comes to where their head is at while building a possible romantic connection with another person. What do y’all think — is ghosting flat out wrong or is it just one of the pitfalls of the dating world that people need to accept these days?