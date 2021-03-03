MadameNoire Featured Video

While doing press for Coming 2 America, actress and comedienne Leslie Jones recently spilled some hilarious and relatable details regarding her dating life. Even though she’s a well-known celebrity, who knew even they had issues with the chaotic mess of online dating?

Amidst doing a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Jones shared that as far as her dating life was concerned, things were definitely not in the place she’d like them to be. After telling Williams that a conversation on her romantic life was as good as one on the corns of her feet, Jones mentioned that she’d even given the dating app Hinge a try. If you didn’t know, the app says it’s “designed to be deleted” — an implication that it’s so successful at setting up love interests and connections that after its users meet their special person — they’ll inevitably end up deleting the app from their phones.

“Whew chile,” Jones began when Williams wanted to know about the status of her love life these days. “You might as well be asking about my corns. My corns are doing better than the men in my life. You know I got on that Hinge thing? That little new [app] — that says ‘You gotta erase us,'” Jones said trying to remember the app’s slogan. Explaining that the motto didn’t live up to the hype for her, she shadily told the host, “I think I have to erase Hinge for a whole different reason.”

“The men are broken,” she told Williams exasperatedly. Then, speaking to all the eligible bachelors out there — and suggesting they get some therapy so that they can be better romantic partners, Jones continued, “You know y’all always talk about how women are crazy — y’all need to go talk to somebody too. Okay? We not all crazy, y’all just broken.”

When Williams shared that she had also given dating apps a try in the past, Jones explained that another problem she faced on Hinge was that because of her celebrity status, other users probably considered her profile to be fake.

“What happened was,” she hilariously told the talk show host, “You know — I’m Leslie Jones. So they were like ‘Why’s Leslie Jones on a dating app? It must be a fake account.’ So they thought it was a fake account — somebody probably reported me as a fake account,” she emphasized. Concerning how she got the problem resolved with the app, the comedienne shared, “I went back on Twitter and was like ‘Umm, excuse me Hinge — it’s me. Why can’t I find no love Hinge? No love Hinge?!'”

Clearly, Jones has no intentions to give up on finding love, even if it means getting her swipe on. Have you ever given Hinge a try?