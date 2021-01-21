MadameNoire Featured Video

Celebrities who were introduced to the public before the era of social media, knew a thing or two about keeping their dirty laundry out of public view. Whether it was media training, a different ethos in the older generation or simple maturity, there have quite a few celebrity feuds that never saw the light of day because folks valued keeping their mouths shut, to a certain extent.

It’s the reason I had no idea that fellow comedians Luenell and Leslie Jones did get along for years. But now that the two are able to be cordial with one another, Luenell is sharing how they overcame their differences as they were working together on the set of Coming 2 America.

She spoke about the years of brewing tension between herself and Leslie during an interview with Comedy Hype. See what she had to say.

“As much as Leslie Jones and I have not gotten along and as many years as we’ve known each other, we were able to come to a meeting of the minds during the filming of this movie. And as much as it pains me to say, she’s going to be a huge star after this movie comes out because this is probably the best work she’s ever done, in her life, “Saturday Night Live,” included.”

When asked that the two said to one another to end their feud, Luenell kept it a little vague but essentially said it took her being the bigger person.

“Leslie wasn’t speaking to me, period on the set of the film. It was throwback feelings she had way back when I was on tour with Katt [Williams] and she was doing some spot dates. She felt a certain type of way. Big misunderstanding. I wouldn’t say she’s the warm and fuzziest person I’ve ever worked with but we had to play sisters. We had to speak to each other. And actually, production came to me and asked me would I please take her to the side and work out whatever angst it was that she was feeling about me at the time. So I went to her and told her, at her leisure, would she have a conversation with me. She said, ‘Aight.’ But that still never happened.

But one day, when I came back to the set—because I had to film and leave and come back–some issues had been resolved on the set. She was much more pleasant to work with. I told her that, that it was nice to work with her that day, in the mood that she was in. And we began a conversation. We went back and covered some of the issues that were bothering her from back in the day and we were able to go ahead and shoot some great scenes. We’re still not going to go out and kick it. But at least we won’t have to roll our eyes and avoid each other when we’re in a room now.”

Host of the show, comedian Pierre asked Luenell, now in retrospect, was their problem that much of a big deal in the first place?

“It absolutely was not as big a deal as it was made into be. It wasn’t me, by the way. Leslie was in her feelings about some things she perceived were being said or being done to her, years ago. She is the one who held the grudge. I stand by that. It’s not like we want to go to bed with each other but we certainly should be able to work with each other without all this catty bullsh*t. So I think that we have gotten to that point.”

You can listen to Luenell’s comments about Leslie Jones in the video below.