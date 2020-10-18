Leslie Jones Says She Doesn’t Miss Being On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedienne Leslie Jones was on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for five years before parting ways with the show. Her performances on the sketch show earned her Emmy nominations, but it wasn’t enough to keep her there, so she left before the premiere of the 45th season. Though it made a major mark on her career, Jones said she doesn’t miss being a cast member.

“No, I do not,” she told USA Today when asked if she misses SNL. “I’m so sorry. I know that would be terrible for me to just say it like that. Of course, I learned a lot at SNL. I love what I learned there, but I (was) 47. That’s a hard job. It’s very restrictive. Now I’m free and y’all can really see Leslie. You can see what Leslie can do. What I learned there is great, but I don’t miss the hundred hours a week. I don’t miss them cold nights. I do not miss that. I miss Kenan (Thompson), though. I miss Kenan so much.”

Jones had joined in 2014 and left the show in 2019 to focus on her movie career. While putting more attention towards her future endeavors, she snagged a hosting gig for the revival of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep.

“I just loved the whole game,” Jones told USA Today. “And I had a mission of winning that $5,000 (grand prize). Back in the day, $5,000 was a lot of money. Now, I didn’t know the taxes involved and I probably would have walked away with, like, $16.62, but I still wanted to win that money. It was just such an exciting show.”

Though Jones was able to secure the bag during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that it has been hard for other comedians to do the same.

“When 9/11 happened and people couldn’t fly, that devastated comedians. We couldn’t go to gigs anymore. This is even worse. What else is comedy but a small room with a bunch of people packed in it, breathing the same air? A lot of comedians are suffering right now. It’s hard not being able to go out, but a lot of (them) are finding ways to make it happen. They have outside shows. You have clubs that do like 10 people in the (room) for social distance. People are doing online shows. You find a way to adjust. But it’s hard. ”

Supermarket Sweep will be premiering on ABC on October 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. eastern time.