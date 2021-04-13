MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the rapper’s death last Friday, Earl “DMX” Simmons’ family issued a statement last night regarding the recent rumors swirling the rights to the rapper’s songs and the influx of scammers who’ve started trying to capitalize on the legend’s death.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up,” the family’s statement began. “No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

On (Friday) April 2, fans around the world were devasted when news broke that Simmons was in a “vegetative state” following his hospitalization due to a drug overdose and heart attack. In the following week, various and conflicting reports circled the rapper’s condition — often having to be dispelled or corrected by his family. When his death was announced last Friday, April 9, the family released a statement that read:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The rapper is survived by his children, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom who recently got a tattoo in the late performer’s memory.