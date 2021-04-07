MadameNoire Featured Video

Famed rapper DMX is currently still in the hospital battling for his life following a drug overdose and heart attack that occurred on April 2. In today’s updates, false rumors mistakenly started by Cocktails with Queens host Claudia Jordan swirled the internet that he was dead — and conflicting reports have had fans across the globe wondering if the rapper tested positive for COVID-19.

In a now-deleted tweet from earlier today, Jordan shared, “Rest in Paradise DMX,” to the confusion and surprise of many fans who have been awaiting critical updates on the rapper’s condition. While it’s unclear where she got the information in the first place that moved her to make the tweet, as of now DMX, born Earl Simmons, is still alive despite the “vegetative state” he’s reportedly been under since last Friday (April 2). Shortly after, Jordan issued an apology, saying “I’m sorry🙏💔 .”

As far as other news regarding the state of the rapper’s health, there’ve been conflicting reports on whether he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Most notably, this morning Complex tweeted, “DMX’s manager says he tested positive for COVID and only specific family members are allowed in the hospital room as he remains on life support. Prayers still with DMX. 🙏 .” Later in the day, XXL refuted that claim and mentioned that they’d received exclusive information in a tweet that read, “DMX does not have COVID-19, per an official source. An update regarding his current condition will be coming later today.”

As of now, the latter hasn’t posted their update with further information on DMX’s wellbeing — and various other outlets have all reported conflicting information on whether the rapper really has tested positive for the virus.

On April 4, the Simmons family made a public statement thanking all of his fans for sending their prayers and showing their support during this time. Relatedly, the next day DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons also shared her hopes for the rapper’s improvement and posted a video of his fans standing outside of the White Plains, New York hospital where he’s currently being cared for.

We’ll keep you in the know as this story is updated.