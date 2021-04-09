MadameNoire Featured Video

After so much back and forth with reports from friends and celebrities, the family of rapper DMX has confirmed that he has passed away.

He was 50 years old.

In a statement, to PEOPLE, the family writes:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The hospital where DMX was receiving treatment also issued a statement offering their condolences to his family and fans.

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

As we reported earlier, DMX was hospitalized on April 2 after suffering a heart attack in his home around 11 p.m.

At the hospital, he was resuscitated and placed on life support. He had reportedly been deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes and throughout his hospitalization, there were reports about a lack of brain activity.

Despite reports of an alleged drug overdose, X’s attorney, in a separate statement to The Associated Press, shared that he did not know what caused the heart attack and was not able to confirm TMZ’s report that it was caused by a drug overdose.

Earlier this week, a prayer vigil, hosted by the Ruff Ryders was hosted in honor of DMX, outside of the White Plains hospital.

DMX rose to prominence in the rap scene in the late eighties. After a stint in jail, he began taking his music career more seriously, writing and rapping everyday.

By the early nineties, he was selling mixtapes which helped him to build up his fan base all over New York. By 1992, DMX was offered a record deal from Columbia. He later moved to Def Jam. His first big commercial success came in 1998, when he released his single “Get at Me Dog,” The album containing the single debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200.

He released a second album that same year, to the same success, a feat that had not yet been accomplished by a Hip Hop artist.

Over the course of his career, DMX earned three Grammy award nominations, including one for his hit, “Party Up (Up in Here)”

DMX is survived by his children, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom.