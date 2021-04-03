MadameNoire Featured Video

Sadly, DMX has been hospitalized after a reported drug overdose. According to TMZ, DMX, born Earl Simmons, was rushed to a hospital on April 2, 2021 after his alleged drug use triggered a heart attack. The “Party Up” rapper is reportedly hospitalized at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Sources told TMZ that DMX has “some brain activity” while another source said he is in a “vegetative state.”

Throughout most of his life, DMX has struggled has substance abuse. He was introduced to crack cocaine at the age of 14 while living in a group home in Yonkers, New York. During a chat with Talib Kweli for his YouTube show, X said after committing a robbery with someone named Ready Ron, he passed him a blunt that was laced with crack cocaine, something that X wasn’t aware of.

“He passed the blunt around and… I hit the blunt,” he told Kweli on his People’s Party YouTube show. “I never felt like this before it f***** me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack… Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you? A monster was born. I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy. Especially to someone that you supposedly love.”

X checked himself into rehab in 2019 after being fearful of relapsing.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” read an Instagram. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

His rehab visit came after he was released from prison in January 2019 after serving a year in prison for tax evasion, according to CNN.