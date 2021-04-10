MadameNoire Featured Video





After being on hiatus for a month, The Talk will be returning to CBS on April 12, 2021. According to The Wrap, the remaining hosts will be having a conversation about race with two special guests.

“The Talk returns with a discussion about race and healing,” the description for the episode read according to The Wrap. “Expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations. Nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation.”

The statement about the show’s return also read that the staff working behind the scenes are also being held responsible for their role they played in the March 10 broadcast that led to the show’s hiatus.

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the statement continued.

The controversy around the talk show started after Sharon Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle, which were considered racist. After a heated conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood, the show went on hiatus and CBS conducted an internal investigation. During the hiatus, Osbourne was also accused of making racist comments towards former co-hosts including Holly Robinson-Peete and Julie Chen.

On March 26, it was announced that Osbourne was no longer a host on the show.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS said in a statement. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”