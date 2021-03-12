MadameNoire Featured Video

I thought I was done writing about Ms. Sharon Osbourne for the rest of the week but the skeletons are stumbling out of her closet. Days ago, Osbourne got indignant denying claims that she was a racist for supporting Piers Morgan in his years-long vendetta against Meghan Markle.

When she was questioned about her allegiance on “The Talk,” she had a very condescending and telling exchange with her co-host and alleged friend Sheryl Underwood, including trying to dictate Underwood’s emotions and demanding that she educate her…about racism.

In defense of herself that day, Osbourne said in a strange accent, “I ain’t racist.” But the receipts tell a different story.

Today, Holly Robinson Peete, actress and former co-host of “The Talk,” shared an experience she had with Osbourne. And honestly, it sounds…racist.

Robinson Peete tweeted:

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to [two Black face palm emojis] #fbf.”

Robinson Peete shared the tweet on her Instagram page and added additional commentary in the caption.

“Sometimes …you have to say things with your whole entire chest. Sometimes saying things with your whole chest is your only option. I’ve always been a highroad girl but when I watched what everyone else saw on my former show @thetalkcbs it triggered me and I wanted to speak out. Much respect to Sheryl Underwood who really should’ve been able to express her emotions on TV however she wanted to. It was also not her job to educate a grown woman. I have always felt that ignoring, defending excusing or amplifying racism, bigotry and discrimination is unacceptable. When you know better you are supposed to do better. #isaidwhatisaid 🌹🌹#fridayfeeling #period”

Well, well, well…

Osbourne wants us to believe she’s not racist but she used one of thee most racially coded words ever to describe her Black co-host. And said word resulted in her termination. Look at that.

There’s nothing wrong with being ghetto. It’s a word some Black folk have reclaimed. But we know the intention with which Sharon used it. And as someone who’s been watching Holly Robinson Peete since her days on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” I can say that ghetto is not a word I would use to describe her…at all.

But Osbourne obviously knew what the implication of Robinson’s Peete’s class would do. And not only did she play that ugly card, she did it so well that it cost a Black woman gainful employment. Who knows what her real issue with Robinson Peete was—but if Osbourne thought she was ghetto, she hasn’t come across real ghetto people.

What a mess.

At this point, Sharon can go ahead and acknowledge she is a racist and just get it over with before some other Black woman from her past comes out with another telling piece of evidence against her.