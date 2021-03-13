MadameNoire Featured Video

After having a heated back and forth on The Talk with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne is being investigated by CBS.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Underwood and Osbourne were debating about Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle after she and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. After Osbourne said she stood in solidarity with Morgan, who stormed off of Good Morning Britain over being confronted about his comments, things got heated.

“I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry ’cause if anyone should be crying it should be me,” a teary-eyed Osbourne said. “Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Underwood then explained that Morgan’s behavior showed he was racist even if he didn’t say it.

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood said. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne later apologized on social media “after some reflection.”

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.”