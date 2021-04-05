MadameNoire Featured Video

Late last year, Fantasia revealed that she was expecting her third child with husband Kendall Taylor. Only six months into her pregnancy, the singer recently shared that she has been hospitalized after experiencing contractions.

Tasia posted a series of videos to her Instagram Stories giving fans updates on her condition.

“Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day,” she began. “We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.”

The mommy-to-be did a brief camera pan before landing on her husband.

“I thank God for my husband,” she professed. “He’s over there knocked out, poor thing! He’s been riding in there with me.”

Lastly, she provided some insight into what brought her into the hospital and how she has been managing since. “My contractions are starting to come down now. My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

In November, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together after experiencing challenges while trying to conceive naturally. “Keep trying and you will conceive,” Tasia said before revealing her baby bump at that time.

She also shed light on her decision to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

“Listen, I was trying to hide it as long as I could from y’all, but I can’t ever hide,” the singer said. “Keep waiting on God. It was really starting to depress me and him. They said my tube was closed.”

Kendall proudly offered words of encouragement to other couples experiencing fertility struggles.

“Don’t worry about what the doctors say. Don’t worry about what your husband says, or even your wife,” he said. “My wife was getting tired of the ups and downs and the let-downs. We’d think we’re pregnant and then I’d find her in the bathroom crying in the middle of the night. She was just like, ‘Babe, I can’t do this anymore.’”

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Tasia shared details about how her body was taking to this pregnancy.

“I’m feeling good. Mornings are a little tough for me but again, this is my third time riding this rodeo so I got it,” she explained. “I think the greatest gift that I have is a supportive husband that won’t let me touch anything, do anything. I wake up to breakfast so it makes it a whole lot better.”

The couple’s new addition joins Fantasia’s two biological children — Zion and Dallas, and Kendall’s son, Treyshaun.