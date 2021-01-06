Fantasia And Kendall Have Gender Reveal For A New Baby

We announced late last year that after three years of struggling to conceive, Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor were expecting their first child together.

And last night, the two revealed that the child in Fantasia’s womb is a baby girl.

She announced the news with a picture of an animated Black girl on top of a pink balloon and the word “baby” on the left side of the image.

Fantasia kept it simple with the caption: “It’s a girl.”

The journey to get here was not an easy one. Fantasia and Kendall recently told Tamron Hall that they were having so much trouble conceiving that doctors recommended the couple try in-vitro fertilization or artificial insemination.

But Kendall felt that they were to have this child naturally.

“I hear what y’all saying, but I know what God showed me.”

Fantasia and Taylor have been married for five years. Taylor has one son from a previous relationship and grandchildren as well.

Fantasia has two children from previous relationships, Zion and Dallas.

The couple shared that they hadn’t necessarily strongly considered having a child together but it was Fantasia’s mother who encouraged them.

“My mother brought up the idea…We were both like ‘Let’s just travel, we don’t need more kids, we have grandkids,’ and my mom was like ‘You guys will regret not having a love child.’ So we blame this on her. But we said ‘Let God be God and we’re gonna sit back and just see what happens.’”

Looks like God did God’s thing.

Congratulations to these two!