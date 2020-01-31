ICYMI: Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Are New Grandparents

Singer Fantasia became a whole grandmother right under our noses.

The 35-year-old “Free Yourself” singer is married to Kendall Taylor, and not only does he have a son named Treyshaun who was already the father to a young boy named Khoen, but Trey just welcomed his second child at the top of the year, named Kyan. The new addition, an arrival of a new baby, has been quite exciting for the Grammy winner, but it’s also made Fantasia and Kendall very busy. In their latest Taylor Talk on “The Freedom of Friendship,” they admitted that tending to their growing family and their businesses causes them to not be as available as some friend and extended family would like.

I’m a businesswoman, he’s a businessman, we run several businesses. We’ve completely taken control over our destiny basically so it’s a lot,” she said. “I’m a mother, he’s a father, wife, husband and we’re now grandparents as well! So we run into a lot of situations where we find people who want to hang out. ‘Wassup with the movies? Let’s go bowling, let’s play cards,’ what about this, what about that? We don’t want to come off rude when we say, we wake up and from the time we wake up, we’re running.”

They had a lot of responsibility before, but they have even more now.

The star shared the news of the expansion of her blended family, noting how impressed she was at the young parents Treyshaun and his partner, Kayla, have been able to be.

“Let’s give a Rock Soul welcome to the new addition to our Family! Kyan Jeremiah!!!” she wrote. “We are absolutely proud of @treybrice2 @_kmccarthy for being masterful parents at such a young age. No matter what life throws at these two God has them covered in heaven and we have their backs on earth!”

As for Kendall, he shared the news while speaking on his own experiences as a young father and how they now motivate him to be a very present grandfather.

“As a youth that was ignorantly embracing a life of darkness, I used to pray just to see the age of 21. But when I became a man I had to put away all of my childish ways and now my prayer is to live to see these two make it to 21 themselves!” he wrote on Instagram. “Our Father in heaven truly is a redeemer to those who lean & trust in Him. In exchange for this priceless gift I am determined to do what He has called me to do!”

Beautiful.

We love how excited they are, as well as how determined they are to hustle and provide for their kids and now grandkids.

Fantasia and Kendall have been married since 2015. Aside from Treyshaun, Fantasia has daughter Zion and son Dallas from previous relationships.