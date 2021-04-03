MadameNoire Featured Video

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have been forced to stay away from each other as a precaution to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley had gone months without seeing each other in order to stay safe and they recently got to reunite after spending months apart.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mowry told Deidre Behar that she finally saw her sister as well as her niece and nephew.

“Yes, I have, I was able to see my sister,” the Family Reunion star said. “We were so happy to see each other, and we hadn’t seen each other in so long.”

Now that it is Easter weekend, she said she is looking forward to the family coming together once again.

“I haven’t gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so, we’re really looking forward to [Easter] weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family,” she said.

During the height of the pandemic, the twins made sure to spend quality time together virtually by having virtual happy hours since they couldn’t see each other. They both live in California but with the amount of positive cases surging in Los Angeles last year, where Tia Mowry lives, they didn’t think it was a good idea to visit each other.

“Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour,” Tamera Mowry-Housley told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “We have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening.” By October, it had been six months since they had seen each other. The virtual meet-ups couldn’t replace the embrace and connection that you get in person though, the former The Real host said.