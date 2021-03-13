While we all know Tia and Tamera Mowry as being our favorite set of TV twins growing up (no shade to Mary-Kate and Ashley) thanks to Sister, Sister, it might surprise you to know that they were almost cast on a different classic ’90s series as the character played by another one of our favorites.

During a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Tia, 42, shared that one role she auditioned for that she thought people might be surprised to learn she didn’t get was playing Ashley Banks on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. That show premiered in 1990.

“I was going in for Tatyana Ali. My sister and I both auditioned for that role, but we didn’t get it,” she shared. “But we’re glad we didn’t get it, because we probably wouldn’t have done Sister, Sister.”

Considering only one of them would likely be able to play the character of Ashley, it certainly was for the best that they didn’t get the role — there were better things in store for the twins with their star-making sitcom.

Speaking of Sister, Sister, Tia shared that talks for a reboot of the series are still on ice despite best efforts because of legal hurdles. She recently told PEOPLE that “What’s in the way is the rights. We ended up moving forward with it and we didn’t have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold.”

And neither sister is waiting around for that to pan out.

“And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean?” she added. “She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it’s sad.”

Tia is currently the star of Netflix’s Family Reunion and recently starred in and produced a few Lifetime projects while Tamera recently left The Real, signing a deal to star in and executive produce original films for Crown Media Family Networks. She also joined the talk show Home & Family as a contributor.

The sisters grew up in front of us on Sister, Sister, which ran for six seasons from 1994 to 1999.