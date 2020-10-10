Tia & Tamera Mowry Have Virtual Happy Hours To Keep In Touch During Quarantine

Being in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to be separated from their loved ones for almost seven months. This hasn’t been easy, especially for twins Tia and Tamera Mowry. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tamera Mowry-Housely opened up about what it has been like to be separated from Tia so long. Mowry-Housely explained that the increase in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, California halted her plans to see her sister.

“I live in Napa and then there was a surge in L.A., and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there,” Tamera Mowry said. “We were going to meet up, [Tia’s] working on Family Reunion and the time, it didn’t work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we’re just, we’re gonna cry.”

One thing that has been helping them stay connected is having virtual happy hours.

“Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour,” the former The Real host said. “We have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening.” The 42-year-old mother of two said even though they text and video chat, nothing can top seeing her sister in person.