MadameNoire Featured Video

Posted via her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Megan Thee Stallion recently shared a little tidbit on how she’s grown since she started dating fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine, going public in February. While the Grammy winner seems very much in love, or at least in awe, fans are hilariously wondering if this year’s “Hot Girl Summer” has been canceled now that she’s all boo’d up.

“Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner … bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY,” Megan admitted in her first tweet about how she’s changed since being in her most recent relationship. The following ones she shared only minutes afterward gained over hundreds of thousands of “likes” and tens of thousands of retweets and read, “My boyfriend lets me be me bc he confident I ain’t going nowhere… I like that.”

She added, “Hot girl summer… but my man coming to pick me up after.”

Then, over on her Instagram page, the head “Hot Girl” in charge additionally posted a lovey-dovey video of her and Pardi sitting on a boat somewhere with a caption seemingly directed at him. It repeated, “Hot girl summer but… come pick me up after 💙.”

Megan and Pardi have been known to flaunt their relationship on social media in the past, including when the two donned their bonnet and durag respectfully while getting ready for bed. Even though many fans believe that the whole “Hot Girl” way of life is about empowering yourself and other women to do whatever they please and to not be preoccupied with the needs of men — tons of them shared their joy over seeing Megan find happiness in her relationship.

In The ShadeRoom’s repost of her posts, users said, “I love that for her ❤️,” “Sounds like she’s being loved correctly 😍,” and hilariously, “She took my man but I approve this message ❤️ 😢 ***punches air*****”

Additionally, others commented on how the rapper’s adjusted Hot Girl lifestyle would be influencing their own plans for this summer. One user’s comment has gained over 14K Likes, and read, “fr… im having a hot girl summer but that doesn’t mean sleeping around, it means HAVING FUN.” Similarly, another jokingly added, “Where my man at tho I’m tired of the street 😂.”

All in all, Megan’s fans are happy to see her in a seemingly budding relationship and of course, we are too. As of now, it seems like “Hot Girl Summer” is still on everyone’s calendars, even if that means their man will be tagging along for the fun — or picking them up afterward.