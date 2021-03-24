MadameNoire Featured Video

In a new post shared via her Instagram account, rapper Megan Thee Stallion updated her followers on the lengthy progress her hair has made during her natural hair journey. Gaining over 1 million likes on the post in less than 24 hours, fans are clearly happy to see that the Grammy winner’s healthy tresses are thriving.

Seemingly in the process of getting her hair done, the short video posted by the rapper gave a stunning shot of her long and healthy-looking hair as it was being rinsed through. Following up on updates she’d given followers previously regarding her hair, the caption this time read, “Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth 😛🔥 .”

Other famous and fellow curly-haired girls have had no problem showing love on the post and it’s been a great thing to see. SZA’s simple comment that read “This was satisfying” has received over 7,500 likes so far, and Skai Jackson’s comment kindly said, “Pretty natural hair 😍 .”

Back in April of last year, fans got a glimpse of the rapper’s natural locks — seemingly a 4B curl pattern — in another post she’d shared on her Instagram. Even though she’s been sharing photos rocking her natural hair every so often for a few years now, her “hair” became a big topic of conversation back in 2019 when radio host Tim Westwood asked the musician if she was wearing a “wig or weave” amidst an appearance she did on his show.

Megan and her boyfriend rapper Pardison Fontaine have posted photos of themselves comfy in bed recently — she with her bonnet on and him in his durag — so there’s no denying the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl” must be taking really good care of her hair. Until the next update of her natural hair journey, keep in mind that the rapper is on a fitness journey too — and that’s good just as well.