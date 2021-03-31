MadameNoire Featured Video

If you know who Jodie Turner-Smith is, then you know that she’s a stunning and all-around beauty. While recently dishing about her style and how it’s progressed, the British actress shared that the pregnancy of her daughter was a big moment in her fashion journey and gave us all the reasons why.

As the face of Gucci’s Bloom Profumo di Fiori perfume, and someone who has a close relationship with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, Turner has quickly become one of fashion’s most beautiful muses since her breakout role in the 2019 film Queen & Slim. Speaking about her favorite Gucci look, if not her favorite fashion moment to date, Turner told Matches Fashion, “I love gowns because you always feel like a f—ing princess, whatever a princess wears in your head,” as she recalled her February 2020 BAFTA look — a vibrant yellow Gucci dress that was emphasized by a black halter neckline as seen above.

“But I had the most unforgettable accessory with that [yellow] gown,” she added while still speaking on the iconic look. Discussing how her daughter — who was still in her pregnant belly at the time of the award show — has been a big part of her style’s growth overall, she continued, “I love that my baby has been with me on my fashion journey. Every bit of press, every cover, I was pregnant. I can’t wait to share that with her when she’s older.”

If you recall, Turner and her husband, fellow actor Joshua Jackson, welcomed their daughter into the world almost a year ago at the end of April 2020. Now, when it comes to how her style has changed post-pregnancy, Turner told the outlet that she’s opting for “what is easy, convenient and cozy.”

