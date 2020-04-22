Jodie Turner-Smith Welcomes First Child

Jodie Turner-Smith is now a first-time mom. According to People, the Queen & Slim actress and her partner, Joshua Jackson, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this month.

“The couple has welcomed their first child. Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” the rep said in a statement.

Though the rep did not confirm the sex of the baby, Jodie revealed that she was having a girl via multiple social media posts in which she referred to the baby as “she” and “her.”

“Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops,” Turner-Smith said in a video, which featured her baby bump.

Earlier this month, the actress took to Instagram to reflect on her motherhood journey, writing:

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.“I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

Last month, Jackson confessed that while he was experiencing the anxiety that generally comes with becoming a first-time parent, the coronavirus pandemic was also adding to his worries.

“I’ve never been a parent before, so I’m not quite sure how much of this is just first-baby anxiety and how much of this is pandemic anxiety,” the “Little Fires Everywhere” actor told BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM“. “But for us, in this house, it’s just the two of us leaning on each other, (being) open, about like, ‘Yeah, man, it’s stressful! This is a lot to deal with.’”

According to People, Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot back in 2019. Reportedly the pair was spotted trying to obtain a marriage license back in August.