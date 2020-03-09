Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Gender Of Her Unborn Child

Yesterday, on International Women’s Day, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, shared the gender of the child she’s carrying.

Appropriately, it’s a girl.

Turner-Smith is likely married to fellow actor Joshua Jackson, though the two have yet to confirm it.

Turner-Smith shared a brief video of her daughter “dancing” in her body. She wrote:

“Favorite moment with baby. Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

Turner-Smith highlighted herself and her baby in another photo writing, “woman. It’s your day. #InternationalWomensday”

This is the first child for both Turner-Smith and Jackson who have slowly shared details of their lives together.

On Valentine’s Day, last month, Turner-Smith captioned a video of Jackson rubbing her stomach like this:

“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! Here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. Love you, baby daddy.”

While the two are certainly excited about their newest arrival, Turner-Smith has shared that with the racial tensions in America being what they are, she doesn’t plan on raising her daughter here.

“White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here. I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school. England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada.”

Jackson is a Canadian native.