Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Jodie-Turner Smith’s Due Date Landing In The Middle Of A Pandemic: “It’s A Little Bit Stressful”

Joshua Jackson, 41, opened up about some of the concerns he has in regards to his wife, fellow actress Jodie Turner-Smith, 33, becoming first-time parents in the middle of a global pandemic.

In a Wednesday morning Good Morning America appearance to promote the Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere, Jackson said Turner-Smith could literally happen at any minute.

“Like tomorrow, kind of!” he said.

“Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined, and how to interact with medical system right now, is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day,” he said.

Due to the coronavirus, hospitals across the country have enacted measures restricting visitors of sick patients. Some have even banned partners from being present for birth.

To keep themselves busy in the quarantine Jackson said they first leaned into binge-watching TV, but transitioned to board games. “Now there’s an ongoing Jenga war in this house,” he said.

The couple met at a charity event in 2018 and continued their romance under relative privacy. Last year was a whirlwind as they tied the knot and found out they were expecting while he was filming the Hulu series. For International Women’s Day Turner-Smith shared they would be expecting a girl.

“We are in the very, very home stretch,” the former Dawson’s Creek star said. “Everybody tells us that the first baby’s late so we’re probably 10ish days away.” However, baby, mom and dad are doing fine, he shared.

Jackson said his Little Fires Everywhere co-stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon were supportive in helping lead him through his first experience in becoming a father.

“Both of them were incredibly helpful,” he began. “The both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They’re both mothers. They’ve integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy so just watching how they navigate that,” he continued.

“Next time I go to work, I’m going to be a daddy,” he said with pride.